The Kennedy Center starts work to add Trump's name onto the building

The board voted to rename The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Trump, a Republican, is chairman of the board.

Critics of the vote, including Democratic members of Congress who are ex-officio board members, as well as some historians, insist that only Congress can change the name.

The Kennedy Center is the latest building in Washington to have Trump's name carved into it. He recently had his name added to the building for the U.S. Institute of Peace.

The Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment Friday.