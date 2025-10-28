The Dodgers' historic World Series Game 3 victory, by the numbers

Here are numbers to know from a Fall Classic showdown to remember:

2: Freddie Freeman's career total for walk-off World Series homers

Freeman, who hit the game-ending Grand Slam in last year’s Series opener against the New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes, became the only player with two World Series walk-off home runs. Three other players have hit two in postseason play: Carlos Correa, David Ortiz and Bernie Williams.

3: Multihomer games by Ohtani this postseason

Ohtani has a record number of multihomer games this postseason. He had a two-homer performance in the Wild Card Series opener against Cincinnati, then hit three homers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series versus Milwaukee, when he also pitched six-plus scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. Ohtani has eight homers this postseason, two shy of Randy Arozarena’s record for a single postseason set in 2020.

4: Ohtani's number of extra-base hits and intentional walks

Ohtani’s two home runs and two doubles matched a record for extra-base hits in a World Series contest set in Game 5 in 1906 by Frank Isbell, who had four doubles for the Chicago White Sox in an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Ohtani was intentionally walked four times, including three times with no runners on base. There had been only one previous World Series intentional walk with nobody on, to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols in Game 5 in 2011. Ohtani's four overall intentional walks were one shy of the record in any game since it became an official statistic in 1955. The Cubs’ Andre Dawson was intentionally walked five times by Cincinnati on May 22, 1990, during Chicago’s 2-1, 16-inning win.

9: Times Ohtani reached base

Ohtani doubled in the first inning, homered in the third, hit an RBI double in the fifth and a tying solo homer in the seventh. He was intentionally walked in the ninth, 11th, 13th and 15th innings, then walked unintentionally on four pitches in the 17th. He tied the record shared by three people who reached that many times in regular-season games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau: Max Carey on July 7, 1922, Johnny Burnett on July 10, 1932, and Stan Hack on Aug. 9, 1942.

10: Pitchers used by Los Angeles

The Dodgers set a Series record by using 10 pitchers, breaking a mark shared by the 2005 Chicago White Sox in Game 3, the Dodgers in Game 2 in 2017 and the Dodgers and Red Sox in Game 3 in 2018. The postseason record of 11 was set by San Diego in Game 3 of the 2020 NLDS. The 44 overall players who appeared were two shy of the Series mark set by the Dodgers and Red Sox in Game 3 in 2018.

18: Innings played, tying a World Series record

This game matched the longest in World Series history by innings, set at Dodger Stadium seven years and one day earlier, when Max Muncy homered against Nathan Eovaldi to give Los Angeles a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. There also have been three 18-inning games in earlier rounds: Houston's 7-6 win over Atlanta in Game 4 of a 2005 NL Division Series, San Francisco's 2-1 victory over Washington in Game 2 of a 2014 NLDS and Houston's 1-0 win over Seattle that completed a three-game sweep in a 2022 ALDS.

72: Pitches thrown by Dodgers reliever Will Klein

Klein got the win with four scoreless innings. His 72 pitches doubled his previous big league career high, as did his four innings.

609: Total number of pitches

Dodgers pitchers threw 312 pitches and the Blue Jays accounted for 297.

6 hours, 39 minutes: Time of game

MLB's relatively new pitch clock helped keep this marathon moving. When the Dodgers and Red Sox played 18 innings in 2018, the game lasted 7:20 and ended at 12:30 a.m.

