Breaking: Here are the 28 southwest Ohio villages under threat of dissolution from new law

The District of Columbia sues over Trump's deployment of the National Guard

The District of Columbia has sued to stop President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard during law enforcement intervention in Washington
District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb walks outside of federal court in Washington, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb walks outside of federal court in Washington, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
News Elections
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia on Thursday sued to stop President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard during law enforcement intervention in Washington.

The city's attorney general, Brian Schwalb, said the hundreds of troops are essentially an “involuntary military occupation.” He argued in the federal lawsuit that the deployment is an illegal use of the military for domestic law enforcement.

A federal judge in California recently ruled that Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles after days of protests over immigration raids in June was illegal. The Republican administration is appealing that decision and Trump has said he is ready to order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore, despite staunch opposition in those Democrat-led cities.

That ruling, however, does not directly apply to Washington, where the president has more control over the Guard than in states.

In Other News
1
Middletonians, rejoice! Chick-fil-A has set an opening date
2
YMCA in Hamilton gets $400K makeover
3
Senior sets school record with six touchdowns, all in the first half
4
You Are Safe Hamilton initiative about ‘caring for people’
5
Fairfield police release traffic stop video of woman taken into custody...