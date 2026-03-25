The clock is ticking for San Jose State to change its policy on a transgender athlete

Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights, said the administration had provided the university with multiple ways to resolve the violations, including separating “male” and “female” athletes based on the administration's definitions of those terms.

"Yet, SJSU remains obstinate, choosing a radical ideology over safety, dignity, and fairness for its own students,” she said. “With today’s action, the Department is putting the university on notice: comply with the law or risk losing its federal funding.”

Title IX is a 1972 gender equity law.

A spokesperson for the California State University system directed The Associated Press to a web page in which the system and university say they disagree with the department's legal position and findings.

In a letter to the department, the university said Title IX prohibits discriminating against transgender individuals.

The Education Department has taken action against a series of states, schools and colleges that allow transgender athletes to participate on sports teams, something President Donald Trump has promised to end.

The investigation into San Jose State was opened in February 2025 alongside a similar one at the University of Pennsylvania. Penn later agreed to a deal similar to the one being offered to San Jose State, modifying school records set by a transgender swimmer and apologizing to other athletes on the swim team.