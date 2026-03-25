The better family SUV. Edmunds compares the Ford Explorer and Nissan Pathfinder

The level of comfort you can expect from the Explorer largely depends on the trim level you choose and which row you’re sitting in. While the front seats are cushy and available with features like ventilation and massaging functions, the second and third rows lack adequate cushioning and the headrests are downright uncomfortable. The performance-oriented ST has a firm ride, but the other Explorer trims are respectably smooth when going over bumps and ruts.

The Pathfinder’s ride quality is pretty similar, but it otherwise outclasses the Explorer in this category. It earns points for its highly adjustable driving position, easy-to-use controls, and generous passenger space. We also like its robust climate control system and quiet cabin. All three rows are roomier and more accommodating than those in the Ford.

Winner: Pathfinder

Driving experience

If you want some athleticism from your three-row SUV, the turbocharged Ford Explorer will deliver. It accelerates more quickly and out-handles all of its rivals, and it’s particularly fleet-footed if you opt for the sport-tuned ST trim. We also appreciate its easygoing demeanor in everyday driving situations.

The Nissan Pathfinder offers excellent outward visibility and a nice balance between ride comfort and composure. But its performance — both in handling and acceleration — just can’t keep pace with the Explorer’s. A family SUV doesn’t necessarily need to be fun to drive, but the Explorer’s sporty performance simply makes everyday driving more enjoyable.

Winner: Explorer

Technology

The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder has a new 12.3-inch center touchscreen display that offers significantly more screen real estate than the system in the outgoing model, and the sensibly designed software makes it easy to quickly find the functions that you’re looking for. Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also part of the deal. We do think the Pathfinder could benefit from a few more USB ports to better satisfy the whole family’s need to plug in and charge.

The Ford Explorer also has a big 13.2-inch center touchscreen as well as a standard digital instrument panel display for a futuristic vibe. The Explorer also one-ups the Pathfinder with more USB ports and a Google Built-In feature that features onboard Google Maps and Google voice assistant functionality.

Winner: Explorer

Cargo capacity and capability

The Explorer and Pathfinder’s cargo-carrying abilities are similar. Neither has much cargo space behind its third-row seat — about 16 cubic feet — but it’s enough for a load of groceries or a few small bags. Folding down both the second-row and third-row seats opens up about 80 cubic feet of space in the Pathfinder and 85 cubes in the Explorer.

The Explorer can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, and it’s now available in a new Tremor trim that enhances its off-road prowess with a slightly raised suspension for more ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and a limited-slip rear differential that helps the all-wheel-drive system direct the power where it’s most needed. The Pathfinder’s optional towing package elevates its capacity to 6,000 pounds. Nissan counters the Tremor trim with the Pathfinder’s Rock Creek trim, but the Rock Creek’s off-roading upgrades aren’t quite as comprehensive.

Winner: Tie

Pricing and value

The 2026 Ford Explorer features a wide range of trim and package options, making it easy to find one that feels tailored to your specific preferences. A base 2026 Ford Explorer starts at $40,260, including the destination fee. You’re getting a decently equipped SUV for that price, though the Explorer’s most desirable features require a significant additional outlay. A top-level Explorer ST is pricey because of its performance upgrades; the one-step-down Platinum costs $52,760.

The 2026 Pathfinder’s reworked cabin is a big step up from previous years, and the restyled exterior further enhances its appeal. The entry-level Pathfinder SV costs $41,445, while the top SL trim checks in at $51,945. Although it doesn’t venture into outright luxury territory, the Pathfinder does a slightly better job of justifying its cost.

Winner: Pathfinder

Edmunds says

The Explorer and Pathfinder are closely matched. Nissan has done a commendable job breathing new life into the Pathfinder with a host of updates for 2026, and its spacious interior will undoubtedly be appreciated by your second- and third-row passengers. But if you’re looking for a three-row SUV that’s both fun to drive and versatile, the latest Ford Explorer earns the nod in this matchup.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.