Thailand's former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to serve one-year prison term for previous convictions

Thailand’s Supreme Court says former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison term for previous convictions
CORRECTS NAME OF DAUGHTER - Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, left, and his daughter and former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, right, arrive at Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

CORRECTS NAME OF DAUGHTER - Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, left, and his daughter and former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, right, arrive at Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
news
57 minutes ago
X

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Supreme Court said former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve a one-year prison term for previous convictions.

The court was investigating whether officials had mishandled his return to Thailand in 2023 to begin serving the sentences.

Following his return to Thailand after more than a decade of living in self-exile, Thaksin was sent to a suite at Bangkok’s Police General Hospital, reportedly for medical reasons, after spending less than a day in prison.

His eight-year sentence for three cases involving graft and abuse of power was commuted to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and he was released on parole after six months in the hospital.

The circumstances raised questions about whether he received special treatment and many were suspicious whether he was genuinely ill.

In Other News
1
Lucas ‘very humbled, very honored’ to have statue outside OSU arena
2
Two main breaks leave some Madison Twp. residents without water
3
Middletown police looking for missing teen girl
4
Bishop Rudolph Pringle remembered as ‘steadfast confidant’
5
Butler County’s newest roundabout open to traffic