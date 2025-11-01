Texas QB Arch Manning available to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol

Manning was injured in Texas' 45-38 overtime win over Mississippi State when he led a 17-point fourth-quarter rally. Matthew Caldwell entered the game in overtime and threw the winning touchdown pass.

Manning has passed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. A preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Manning struggled for much of the early season but played his best game against Mississippi State with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns. He passed for 169 yards in the final quarter.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football