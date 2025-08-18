Texas Dems return to Capitol for Republicans' US House map overhaul as California Democrats counter

Dozens of Texas House Democrats left the state more than two weeks ago to deny their Republican-majority colleagues the attendance necessary to vote on redrawn maps intended to send five more Texas Republicans to Washington. They declared victory after Republicans adjourned that first special session, and Democrats around rallied in opposition to the Trump-led gerrymandering effort.

They pointed specifically to California's release of proposed maps intended to increase Democrats' U.S. House advantage by five seats, effectively neutralizing any Republican gains in Texas.

“We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation, and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation — reshaping the entire 2026 landscape,” said Texas House of Representatives Minority Leader Gene Wu in a statement.

Trump has pressured other Republican-run states to consider redistricting, while Democratic governors in multiple statehouses have indicated they would follow California's lead in response. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that his state will hold a Nov. 4 special referendum on the redrawn districts.

The president wants to shore up Republicans’ narrow House majority and avoid a repeat of the 2018 midterms during his first presidency, when Democrats regained House control and used their majority to stymie his agenda and twice impeach him. On a national level, the partisan makeup of existing district lines puts Democrats within three seats of a majority. Of the 435 total House seats, only several dozen districts are competitive. So even slight changes in a few states could affect which party wins control.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott jumped to the president's aid, adding redistricting to the agenda of an initial special session agenda that included a number of issues, but most notably a package of bills responding to devastating floods that killed more than 130 people last month.

Abbott has blamed Democrats' absence for delaying action on those measures. Democrats have answered that Abbott's capitulation to Trump is responsible for the delay because he insisted on effectively linking the hyper-partisan matter to the nonpartisan flood relief.

Redistricting typically occurs once at the beginning of each decade to coincide with the census. Many states, including Texas, give legislators the power to draw maps. California is among those that empower independent commissions with the task.

The Texas House is scheduled to convene Monday at noon CDT.

Barrow reported from Atlanta.