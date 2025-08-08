Texas Democrats head to California as Republicans warn of more escalations over walkout

The state constitution requires at least 100 members present for the 150-member House to do business, and Republicans hold an 88-62 majority in the chamber. Only 95 lawmakers were counted as present.

Frustrated Republican leaders continued to ratchet up the pressure as the walkout persists, including new and expanding efforts to try to remove Democratic lawmakers from office and seeking help from the FBI to assist Texas state troopers trying to find them.

“We have all hands on deck, we are continuing to explore” options to force Democrats home, House Speaker Dustin Burrows said after the chamber failed to reach a quorum. “We will keep pressing forward until the job is done. … Each one of you knows eventually you will come back.”

The House was scheduled to reconvene Monday afternoon.

The dozens of Democrats who left the state have shown no signs of buckling for now: A group of them was scheduled to appear later Friday with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a public show of support for the walkout. Newsom has said he will push to redraw his own state’s lines in retaliation if Texas reshapes its maps for the 2026 elections.

Texas has been the epicenter of Trump’s push to gerrymander congressional maps to shore up Republicans’ narrow House majority before next year.

Mounting legal threats

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit directly to the all-Republican state Supreme Court on Friday that seeks to have 13 of the absent Democratic lawmakers immediately removed from office, or at least given a 48-hour warning that they must return or have their offices declared vacated.

The lawsuit argues that the lawmakers have effectively “abandoned” their office and duties, and they were singled out for making public statements that they left for the purpose of blocking the vote and disrupting House business.

"Their out-of-state rebellion cannot go unchecked, and the business of Texas must go on,” Paxton said.

Paxton's lawsuit includes Rep. Gene Wu, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, who also faces a similar lawsuit filed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Wu's legal team argued that the state constitution allows House members to be removed only by a two-thirds vote of the chamber, not the courts.

Wu said this week that quorum-breaking is not an abandonment of office but a legitimate form of dissent.

In a separate filing in state district court, Paxton also sued former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who ran unsuccessfully for governor and Senate, alleging that his political group, Powered by People, improperly gave money to cover costs for the absent Democrats and continued to raise more for them.

Paxton alleged that the fundraising efforts amount to illegal bribery in exchange for violating their duty of office. O'Rourke and his organization did not immediately issue a response to the filing but said earlier in the week that they would be undeterred by Paxton's threats.

Republicans pledge ultimate victory

Abbott promised that he's willing to play the long game to get the bill passed.

“We have an agenda to pass priorities critical to Texans, and we will get it done. I’ll call special session after special session—no matter how long it takes—until the job is finished,” Abbott said on the social platform X.

The current special session ends Aug. 19, and the missing lawmakers already face mounting fines for every day they are gone and civil arrest warrants issued by the state House.

The widening battle beyond Texas

Trump wants five more seats out of Texas to potentially avoid a repeat of the 2018 midterms, when Democrats reclaimed the U.S. House and proceeded to thwart his agenda and impeach him twice.

While their minority status allows them only to delay, the Texas holdout has inspired Democrats and progressives around the country.

Newsom wants Democratic gerrymandering in California if Texas proceeds, though voters would have to bypass an independent redistricting commission. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, both of whom have appeared alongside Texas Democrats who relocated to their states, have also declared their intent to push new maps if necessary to neutralize Republican maneuvers.

Republicans are responding as well. In Florida, the state's Republican House speaker announced this week that his chamber will take up the issue this fall through a select committee on congressional redistricting.

The dynamics could embroil the 2026 midterm campaign in legislative and court battles testing Trump’s power over the Republican Party, Democrats’ ability to mount opposition and the durability of the U.S. system of federalism that balances power between Washington and the states.

___

Associated Press writer Kate Payne in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed. Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.