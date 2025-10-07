Breaking: Moeller sophomore dies after he was hit by driver who fled, school announces

Tesla offers cheaper versions of 2 electric vehicles in bid to win back market share in tough year

Tesla announced the launch of cheaper versions of two of its electric vehicles Tuesday in hopes of reviving flagging sales
FILE - A Tesla model Y and other Telsla vehicles sit at a dealership, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Tesla model Y and other Telsla vehicles sit at a dealership, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Kennesaw, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
Business
By BERNARD CONDON – AP Business Writer
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla rolled out new, cheaper versions of two of its electric car models on Tuesday in hopes the offerings will help revive flagging sales.

The new Model Y, costing just under $40,000 with a stripped-down interior, follows a slump in Tesla sales covering most of the past year due to anti-Elon Musk boycotts targeting the company. The company is also offering a cheaper version of its Model 3 for under $35,000.

The company is under intense pressure to lift sales but is facing big challenges. In addition to anti-Musk backlash, it is contending with a likely hit to demand after a federal tax credit worth as $7,500 for EV purchases expired at the end of September.

Tesla stock fell more than 2.5% to $441.08 in late afternoon trading Tuesday. It had closed Monday up more than 5% after the company teased fans with cryptic postings on social media about an imminent product announcement.

The stock has been trading near all-time highs even though both sales and profits have plunged in recent quarters.

Compared to previous models, the new Model Y comes with a shorter 321-mile driving range, fewer audio speakers and a fabric interior, not microsuede. The model also lacks a panoramic glass roof and a touchscreen in the second row.

The new Model 3 has also cut down on the driving range, ambient lighting and other features.

The new Model Y faces stiff competition in the $40,000 range for EVs from vehicles including Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet’s Equinox EQ and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.

In Other News
1
Moeller sophomore dies after he was hit by driver who fled, school...
2
Fairfield swatting 911 call: ‘I think this kid’s messing,’ dispatcher...
3
5 seek 4 spots on Trenton City Council
4
Miami U.’s polytechnic transformation may include student housing in...
5
Backers of Madison schools’ tax renewal hopeful for passage on 2nd try