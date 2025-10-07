Tesla offers cheaper versions of 2 electric vehicles in bid to win back market share in tough year

The company is under intense pressure to lift sales but is facing big challenges. In addition to anti-Musk backlash, it is contending with a likely hit to demand after a federal tax credit worth as $7,500 for EV purchases expired at the end of September.

Tesla stock fell more than 2.5% to $441.08 in late afternoon trading Tuesday. It had closed Monday up more than 5% after the company teased fans with cryptic postings on social media about an imminent product announcement.

The stock has been trading near all-time highs even though both sales and profits have plunged in recent quarters.

Compared to previous models, the new Model Y comes with a shorter 321-mile driving range, fewer audio speakers and a fabric interior, not microsuede. The model also lacks a panoramic glass roof and a touchscreen in the second row.

The new Model 3 has also cut down on the driving range, ambient lighting and other features.

The new Model Y faces stiff competition in the $40,000 range for EVs from vehicles including Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet’s Equinox EQ and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.