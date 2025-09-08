Terminal at London's Heathrow Airport reopens after possible hazardous substance investigation

The departures area of the terminal at the U.K.’s busiest airport was evacuated and closed as a precaution for about three hours as police, firefighters and ambulance crews responded.

Crowds of passengers with luggage crowded outside the terminal in the late afternoon. As the sun went down, some wrapped themselves in space blankets to keep warm.

The arrivals area of the terminal remained open throughout and all other terminals were operating.

The airport apologized for the disruption and said it was working to make sure all departures took off as planned.