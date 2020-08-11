Tension high between Turkey, Greece in eastern Mediterranean

Ankara has been angered by a deal Greece signed with Egypt last Thursday delineating their bilateral maritime boundaries and exclusive economic zones for rights to the exploitation of resources. Last year, Turkey signed a similar deal with the U.N.-backed Libyan government in Tripoli,

The Turkey-Libya agreement sparked outrage in Greece, Egypt and Cyprus, which said the agreement infringed on their economic rights in the Mediterranean. The European Union said the deal was a violation of international law that threatened regional stability.

At the heart of the issue is how a country’s continental shelf is calculated and whether islands should be included in the calculation. Turkey argues they should not, a position that Greece says violates international law.

Mitsotakis spoke with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou Tuesday to inform her of the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, his office said. The prime minister also intended to speak with the heads of the country’s political parties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after a four-hour Cabinet meeting Monday night, warned that Turkey would not confine its offshore exploration to its immediate coastline, but otherwise appeared conciliatory.

“Let’s come together as Mediterranean countries. Let’s find a formula that’s acceptable for everyone, that protects everyone’s rights,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.

He added: “We are always there and ready for the solution of disputes through dialogue and on a fair basis. We will continue to implement our own plans in the (eastern Mediterranean) and in the field of diplomacy until common sense prevails in this regard.”

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks after a cabinet meeting, in Ankara Turkey, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The government of Greece slammed Turkey's announcement that it will be conducting energy exploration in an area of the eastern Mediterranean that Athens says overlaps its continental shelf, as tension over the rights to natural resources increased sharply in the region Monday.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited