Telescope reveals a growing tail on the comet that's visiting from another star

These new images confirm that the comet is becoming more active as it plows harmlessly through our solar system, according to the National Science Foundation's NoirLab, which operates the telescope. It’s only the third known interstellar object to venture our way.

As of Thursday, the comet known as 3I-Atlas was 238 million miles (384 million kilometers) from Earth and growing ever nearer, according to NASA. It will make its closest approach to the sun at the end of October and then pass closest to Earth in December from 167 million miles (269 million kilometers) away — farther from Earth than the sun.

This story was first published on Sep. 4, 2025. It was updated on Sep. 5, 2025 to correct the name of the agency that operates the telescope. It is the National Science Foundation, not the National Space Foundation.

