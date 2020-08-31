Teen siblings send cards thanking health care worker heroes

The teens also created an e-card option that lets people go online and fill out a Google form. They then print out the message submitted there on a template that the siblings created. One of the cards pictures doctors and nurses donning capes and an image of Spider-Man with a stethoscope.

“During these times of darkness and uncertainty, we just wanted to try to shine some light on the fact that we do have true heroes working on the front lines who are trying their hardest to save people’s lives,” said Mantej, 17.

So far Prabhleen and Mantej have sent cards to the UC Davis Medical Center, the Los Angeles Community Hospital, the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center and the Chandler Regional Medical Center in Arizona.

For the first two weeks, they drew on friends and family for support, but then they started a GoFundMe page to collect donations and buy more cards.

The feedback has been rewarding.

“We received pictures from the health care workers, and we can just see from their faces that a small nod of encouragement with a small $10 gift card can go a long way to encourage them and to help them get through the difficult days,” Prabhleen said.

“They know that, ’OK, we’re not alone. And there are people who do support us and care for us,'” she said.

While nonstop news about the effects of the coronavirus has become commonplace, so, too, have tales of kindness. "One Good Thing" is a series of AP stories focusing on glimmers of joy and benevolence in a dark time.

In this May 26, 2020, photo provided by Taranjit Singh Lamba, siblings Mantej Singh Lamba, 17, left, and Prabhleen Singh Lamba, 15, collect thank-you cards from community members in Fremont, Calif.

In this Aug. 19, 2020, handout photo provided by Nykole Baltazar, health care worker Hasija Sisic holds a handwritten thank-you card while working at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco.

In this Aug. 3, 2020, photo provided by Mantej Singh Lamba, e-cards are printed and prepared for delivery to health care workers, in Fremont, Calif.

In this July 20, 2020, handout photo provided by Nykole Baltazar, health care worker Tamaika Parish holds a handwritten thank-you card while working at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco.

Handwritten thank-you cards for health care workers are displayed in Fremont, Calif., in this June 2020, photo provided by Mantej Singh Lamba.

In this Aug. 3, 2020, handout photo provided by Nykole Baltazar, health care worker Joe Caballero holds a handwritten thank-you card while working at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center in San Francisco.