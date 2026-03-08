Taiwan beats South Korea 5-4 in the 10th on 2 sacrifice bunts. Taiwan also added 3 home runs

Taiwan hit three home runs in the game, but it was the small ball in the end that saved the day.

Yu Chang hit a solo shot in the first and Tsung-Che Cheng had another solo homer in the second with Stuart Fairchild giving Taiwan a 4-3 lead on a two-run shot in the eighth. It was Fairchild's second home run of the tournament. The other was a grand slam against the Czech Republic.

“That was one of the most fun games I've every played in my life,” said Fairchild, an outfielder in the Cleveland Guardians organization who is playing because his mother is from Taiwan.

Fairchild's home run looked like it might be enough, but not quite.

South Korea rallied as it did several times throughout the game and tied it at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth on a double by Do Yeong Kim with Hyeseong Kim scoring.

South Korea got close to scoring the tying run in the bottom of the 10th but Ju Won Kim was thrown out on a close play at home. A replayed showed he was out.

Yi Chang got the victory for Taiwan with Jyun-Yue Tseng picking up the save. The loss went to Woo-Suk-Go.

Japan and Shohei Ohtani faces Australia in the second game in Pool C on Sunday.

___

