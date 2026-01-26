T-wolves and Warriors return to play in 'bizarre, sad' game with grieving Minneapolis on their minds

Before the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s voice cracked and faltered as the he expressed on behalf of the team a heartbreak for the community’s collective fear and pain from the ongoing immigration crackdown, following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a federal officer.

Finch presents a straightforward, no-nonsense approach in his public statements and rarely reveals much emotion, but he was clearly moved by the situation in Minneapolis. The game between the Timberwolves and Warriors was postponed by 24 hours, after Pretti was killed on Saturday.

“I’m more than a resident. This is my home. I love living here. I love being a part of this community. I’ve been embraced from day one. People have been amazing. It’s sad to watch what is happening,” said Finch, who was hired by the Timberwolves five years ago. “On the human level, certainly as somebody who takes great pride in being here, I know a lot of our players feel the same. They all love being here, and it’s just hard to watch what we’re going through.”

Afterward, Finch called it a “ghost of a performance" after his team's lowest final score in more than four years. Kerr said he thought it was impossible for the fans and players to focus on the court.

“They came to the game to try to forget about stuff, I guess, but I don’t think anything went away from the city and for their team," Kerr said.

The Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Pretti prior to the national anthem, just as they did for Renee Good before their game on Jan. 8, the day after she was fatally shot by a federal officer. The Trump administration in December launched what the Department of Homeland Security declared the largest immigration enforcement operation in history and earlier this month announced a surge of more officers to push their force past 2,000.

The NBA announced Saturday that the rescheduling decision was made to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community” after Pretti was killed during a confrontation in a commercial district less than 2 miles south of Target Center. Finch said on Sunday that the Timberwolves pushed for the postponement to respect the public grieving process.

“Playing basketball just didn't feel like the right thing to do,” Finch said, thanking the NBA and the Warriors for their support.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, long one of the league's most outspoken coaches, was measured but clearly moved as he expressed his own sympathy.

“This has always been a great stop on the NBA tour. I love the city of Minneapolis. People here are wonderful, and it’s very sad what’s happening. I feel for the city. There’s a pall that’s been cast over the city. You can feel it. A lot of people are suffering, and obviously a loss of life is the No. 1 concern. Those families will never get their family members back,” Kerr said.

Tens of thousands of people swarmed downtown Minneapolis on Friday in protest of the tactics and presence of immigration officers, a crowd the Warriors could see from their hotel as it moved toward Target Center. A smaller protest march took place downtown before the game Sunday.

Plenty of other voices were raised around the sports world on Sunday.

Women's basketball star Breanna Stewart held a sign with "abolish ICE" printed on it during introductions at her Unrivaled league game. Minnesota Frost fans during a PWHL game chanted “Ice out now!” The NBA Players Association issued a statement in support of the protests in Minnesota and urged its members to speak up. Former Timberwolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns posted on social media his condolences for the families of Good and Pretti and said, “This moment demands that we reflect honestly on what our values truly are.”

The Timberwolves joined the region's four other major league men's sports teams in signing a letter with the CEOs of more than 60 companies based in Minnesota, calling for “immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions."

Perspectives in a polarized country vary wildly on what constitutes constitutionally protected protesting and what becomes violent political disruption, and Kerr seemed to sense that tension as he spoke before the game on Sunday.

“People are so angry. There should be an appeal to our better angels to look after one another and to recognize what’s happening. We’re being divided by media for profit, by misinformation. There’s so much out there that is really difficult for all of us to sort of reconcile,” Kerr said. “And so in times like these you have to lean on values and who you are and who you want to be, either as an individual or a country.”

After the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards acknowledged the heaviness of the situation even though he's not closely attuned to the details.

“I just love Minnesota, all the love and support that they show me. So I’m behind whatever they're with," Edwards said. "Me and my family are definitely praying for everybody.”

Teammate Julius Randle echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’m not political at all. I don’t get into any of that stuff, but it’s tough, regardless of whatever is going on. Somebody loses their life, you never want to see that,” Randle said, adding: “Been nothing but a joy living here, so things like this happening in the community, it’s tough.”



