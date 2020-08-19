Syrian refugee's relief after testimony at war crimes trial

Speaking to The Associated Press by phone after his testimony for the court in the city of Koblenz, Mukdad said that being able to recount what had happened to him nine years ago was “a strange feeling, but also a kind of relief.”

"I'm relieved to let the feelings and memories out in a productive way,” he said.

Mukdad, who is among several survivors being supported by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, said he recounted to the court how he was detained off the street and mistreated on the way to the jail.

Once there, he was kept blindfolded for five days and interrogated three times, he said. During each interrogation, Mukdad said he was forced to lie on his stomach and stretch his legs upward; when Mukdad's answers displeased the interrogator, he ordered the prisoner's feet or legs to be beaten.

Mukdad said he was later transferred to another site where almost 90 men were held in a room so small that prisoners couldn't sit or lie down, and where a daily ration of food sometimes consisted of only a handful of olives.

Mukdad said he lost 37 pounds during his 17 days in detention.

He told The AP that he hopes the trial will embolden other victims of human rights abuses in Syria and elsewhere to feel that they, too, might get their day in court.

Asked about his feelings toward the defendants, Mukdad said he harbored no personal grudge.

“I'm not there to have revenge against them,” he said. "I don't care how they react. I care how the justice system reacts.”

If convicted, Raslan could face life imprisonment if convicted of crimes against humanity, murder and rape. Al-Gharib could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if convicted of complicity in crimes against humanity.

The trial is expected to run into 2021.