Swiss bar where fatal New Year's fire broke out had last safety inspection in 2019

Swiss authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the bar managers. The two are suspected of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm and involuntarily causing a fire, according to the Valais region’s chief prosecutor.

Regional authorities have said that safety inspections were the responsibility of the municipality. On Tuesday, the head of Crans-Montana's municipal government, Nicolas Féraud, said that there had been inspections of Le Constellation up to 2019.

But he told a news conference the local council discovered after consulting documents after the fire that “periodic checks were not carried out between 2020 and 2025.”

“We regret this bitterly,” he said, adding that it will be up to judicial authorities to determine what influence that may have had on the chain of events that led to the fire.

Féraud said he couldn't immediately explain why safety inspections hadn't been conducted for such a long time.

He said that, in September last year, an external expert had been asked to carry out a soundproofing analysis and had concluded that the bar complied with anti-noise rules, without making further remarks.

The severity of burns made it difficult to identify some victims of the fire that broke out at about 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, requiring families to supply authorities with DNA samples.

Investigators finished identifying the 40 dead on Sunday and said on Monday that they had identified all 116 people who were injured.