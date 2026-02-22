Sweden’s Ebba Andersson gets redemption in winning 50km mass start cross-country ski race

U.S. star skier Jessie Diggins was in a group of five that sprinted for the bronze, but she couldn’t keep up with her rivals on the final climb and finished fifth.

Andersson's medal was the fifth cross-country gold for Sweden, which won every women's cross-country ski event here except for the 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay. In addition to the team silver, Andersson also won a pair of individual silvers in the skiathlon and the 10-kilometer interval start.

Both those races were won by Sweden's Frida Karlsson, who was sick and did not race in the final cross-country event of the Olympics. Teammate Jonna Sundling, who placed second in the women’s sprint and won the team sprint for Sweden together with Maja Dahlqvist, was also out with a cold, Swedish ski federation spokeswoman Ulrika Sterner told The Associated Press.

Karlsson and Sundling were teamed up with Andersson in the Swedish team that won silver in the relay.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics