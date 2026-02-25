SUV comparison: Honda Passport vs Subaru Outback

Performance and fuel economy

The Subaru Outback offers a choice of four-cylinder engines: a base 180-horsepower one or a turbocharged 260-horsepower one. An Outback with the base engine can feel sluggish when you need a quick burst of speed. Thankfully, the available turbocharged engine is noticeably more robust. If you routinely load your SUV with people and gear, the turbo engine is worth the added cost.

The turbocharged Outback also outsprinted the Honda Passport in our testing. At the Edmunds test track, it needed 6.5 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph. The Passport, fitted with its standard 285-horsepower V6, needed 7.9 seconds.

There’s another upside for the Outback: better fuel economy. The base engine gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving, while the turbocharged Outback gets up to 24 mpg combined. The Passport gets up to an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined.

Advantage: Subaru Outback

Space and utility

The redesigned Outback has more cargo space than before, and its boxier styling better accommodates bulky items. What doesn’t fit inside can go up onto sturdy roof rails, which are easier to reach since the Outback’s height is lower than the Passport’s. Storage for your small personal items is also improved.

​Nonetheless, the Passport earns a win here. It’s taller and wider than the Outback, and its roomier back seat is better for fitting three people across and for installing bulky rear-facing child safety seats. The Passport’s boxy cargo area is even more palatial than the Subaru’s, and its small storage areas and cupholders are more useful for holding your stuff and drinks.

Advantage: Honda Passport

Pricing and value

Subaru offers the Outback in more trim levels, specifically on the lower end of the feature content spectrum. The 2026 Subaru Outback lineup starts with the Premium trim that costs $36,445, including destination fees. A base 2026 Honda Passport RTL trim is significantly more expensive at $46,445. The RTL comes with a few extra features that the Outback Premium lacks, however, plus its more powerful engine.

If you compare the starter Passport RTL to the more similarly equipped Outback Limited XT — the least expensive trim level with the turbocharged engine — the pricing gap narrows. Still, the Outback maintains a steady advantage for what you pay and what you get as you move up the trim level ladder. A loaded Outback costs about $50,000, while a loaded Passport is about $55,000.

Advantage: Subaru Outback

In-cabin technology

This used to be a sore spot for both, but no longer. The Outback has Subaru’s all-new 12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Graphics and response times are greatly improved, and the climate controls are easier to use. We also like the simple touchscreen layout with large, easy-to-press virtual buttons. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is included.

​The Passport has a 12.3-inch touchscreen that comes standard with the Google Built-In suite of features. It allows you to use Google Assistant natural voice commands for some vehicle functions and includes integrated Google Maps. Overall, though, we like both touchscreens pretty much the same. The availability and functionality of the two SUVs’ advanced driver aids, such as traffic-adaptive cruise control, are pretty comparable as well.

Advantage: tie

Edmunds says

Edmunds considers both the Honda Passport and the Subaru Outback to be great choices for a midsize SUV. You won’t go wrong with either one. But head-to-head, the Outback ekes out a victory on the strength of its superior value and performance.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. James Riswick is a contributor at Edmunds.