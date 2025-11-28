Breaking: Middletown cyberattack fallout: Thousands of residents sign petition demanding answers

Suspect in shooting of National Guard members now facing a first-degree murder charge

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, has announced upgraded charges against a man accused of shooting two National Guard members
The D.C. Armory, where National Guard units are based, is seen a day after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The D.C. Armory, where National Guard units are based, is seen a day after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
news
3 minutes ago
X

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, announced Friday that charges against a man who authorities say shot two National Guard members have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

The announcement comes after the death of one of the soldiers.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalized in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting and President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

Pirro’s office said the charges Lakanwal now faces include one count of first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Pirro said that Lakanwal drove across the country to launch an “ambush-style” attack with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. He initially faced charges of assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Pirro said that “it’s too soon to say” what the suspect’s motives were.

In Other News
1
Middletown cyberattack fallout: Thousands of residents sign petition...
2
Financial transparency: Fairfield Schools experiment with info videos
3
Where to shop small in Butler County this Small Business Saturday
4
Liberty Twp. rejects plan for truck parking, RV storage along Ohio 4
5
McCrabb: Area couple thankful for wife’s survival, son’s birth