Suspect in New Hampshire country club shooting to appear in court

Hunter Nadeau, 23, of Nashua, was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood and charged with one-count of second-degree murder. Nadeau, a former employee of the club, was set to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The gunfire killed Robert DeCesare Jr., 59, whose wife described seeing the shooter walk into the room appearing to target a restaurant employee. Charlene DeCesare and her daughter were closest to him when her husband was shot, she said in an email.

“My husband got caught in the fire trying to protect us,” she said.

Nadeau made a number of statements during the shooting and appeared to be attempting to cause chaos in the moment, said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, who cited “selfless acts of courage by the patrons in the restaurant who put aside care for their own safety and worked to intervene and stop the shooter.”

Michael Homewood, a DJ working at a wedding taking place at the club, said someone struck Nadeau with a chair in an attempt to subdue him.

“He hit him over the head with a chair, and he probably saved a bunch of lives just doing that,” Homewood told WCVB-TV.

Rob Parsons, the country club's owner, said he was heartbroken over the shooting.

“To the DeCesare family, there are no words to express the pain and sorrow you — and our community — are feeling over Robert’s murder. He is a hero,” he said in a statement. “To our very own employee and our guest who were shot and are recovering, and to the countless others impacted, we’re here for you and your families. Always.”

Motives of shooter still undetermined

Investigators were working to determine a motive, Formella said. Police did not immediately respond to a question about whether Nadeau is represented by an attorney and attempts to reach family members of Nadeau were not immediately successful. Authorities said there is no known connection between Nadeau and DeCesare.

Authorities had initially thought there could be two shooters but later said there was only one.

“Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims,” Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke said in a statement.

One of the surviving gunshot victims was an employee and the other was a patron, Formella said. The employee is hospitalized in critical but stable condition while the other victim's status is unknown, Formella said. He said at least four other people at the scene suffered non-gunshot wounds that were not expected to be life threatening.

In addition to the three gunshot victims, others suffered injuries including lacerations, a broken hand and blunt force trauma, Nashua Fire Rescue said Sunday. The agency said it assisted about 100 people from the scene to a nearby firehouse, mostly on foot.

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte said in a statement Sunday that the attorney general's office will assist Nashua police with the investigation and that she and her husband were "praying for the victims and their families."

Nashua is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Boston, just across the Massachusetts border.

Victim's widow speaks out

DeCesare's widow said in an email that she was “unbelievably traumatized” and was focusing on caring for the couple's children in the aftermath of the shootings.

“Our lives are forever changed in one moment that would be senseless except for the belief that Rob was trying to protect me and my daughter, and maybe others there too. In our hearts, he’s a hero,” she said.

She said her husband loved golf, poker and pickleball and was loved by his family and community. She also asked that the public “beware the speculation and utter nonsense that is being posted about what happened and why” and said it was “only making it harder for everyone involved, including the police who are trying to do their job.”

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Tom Bartelson of Pepperell, Massachusetts, described a chaotic scene that unfolded near his nephew’s wedding. He said he heard the gunman yell “Free Palestine," but Formella said there is no evidence the shooting was a “hate-based act.”

“Getting together for a dance for the bride and groom and then all chaos went off,” Bartelson said. “We heard about six shots and everybody ducked for cover and next thing you know, we’re rushed into safe spots."

Sophie Flabouris told WCVB-TV wedding guests had just gathered around the dance floor when she heard multiple gunshots and someone yell “Gun!”

“Chaos, screaming and then running,” she said.

Emily Ernst said she saw a gunman in all black.

“He had a mask on. We just saw him raise the gun and then we ran,” Ernst said. “I ran through the kitchen for my life.”

___

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine. Associated Press writer Michael Casey in Nashua, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.