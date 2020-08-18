Suspect in Jam Master Jay killing pleads not guilty

Jay was 37 years old when he was killed, shot once in the head with a .40-caliber bullet by a masked assailant at his studio in the Hollis section of Queens.

Police identified at least four people in the studio with Jay when he was killed, including the two armed gunmen, but the case was cold for years, even when thousands of dollars in reward money was offered, as witnesses refused to come forward.

Washington, who had reportedly been living on a couch at Jay’s home in the days before the killing, was publicly named as a possible suspect or witness as far back as 2007. Prosecutors allege he waved a handgun and ordered another person at the recording studio to lie on the ground while Jordan shot Jay in the head on Oct. 30, 2002.

According to prosecutors, Jay would bring in bulk amounts of cocaine to sell retail and was killed as retribution for cutting Washington out of a plan to distribute 10 kilograms in Maryland.

The Mizell family issued a statement saying they “have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay."

McDaniels, his band mate, said, “Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that 2 suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder. It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime."

Neither statement addressed authorities' contention that Jay was involved in selling drugs.

A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC by artist Art1Airbrush, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Charges against two individuals in the hip hop artist's almost 18-year-old murder case were announced the previous day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

