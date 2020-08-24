Suspect arrested after assault on Jewish leader in Austria

Community leader Elie Rosen on Saturday afternoon saw a man throwing stones into the courtyard of a synagogue. Police have said that he spoke to the man, who then attacked him with a piece of wood — probably a baseball bat. Rosen was in his car by that point and wasn't hurt; the assailant fled.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer tweeted Sunday night that the suspected assailant had been arrested in Graz, without giving further details on the man.