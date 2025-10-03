Supreme Court will consider overturning Hawaii's strict ban on guns on private property

The court will consider Hawaii's restriction banning guns on private property unless the owner has specifically said they are allowed. The case isn't aimed at its restrictions on guns in other places, like beaches and parks.

State attorneys argue that they’ve already loosened its concealed-carry permit regulations to align with the high court’s 2022 ruling. They say its new law strikes a reasonable balance between gun rights and public safety.

A judge blocked the Hawaii law after it was challenged in court by a gun rights group and three people from Maui. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely reversed that decision and allowed Hawaii to enforce the law.

The gun-safety group Everytown urged the court to uphold the measure. “The Ninth Circuit was absolutely right to say it’s constitutional to prohibit guns on private property unless the owner says they want guns there,” said Janet Carter, managing director of Second Amendment litigation.

Four other states have laws banning guns in areas often referred to as sensitive locations. Another appeals court largely upheld a similar law in New York law but struck down the private property restrictions.

The Supreme Court had previously declined a push from gun-rights groups to fully strike down the New York law.

The court previously expanded Second Amendment rights with a finding that modern gun regulations must fit within historical traditions. The justices also struck down a firearm regulation from President Donald Trump’s first administration, a ban on gun accessories known as bump stocks that enable rapid fire.

