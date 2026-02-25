Supreme Court rules against private prison firm facing forced-work suit from immigration detainees

GEO defended its practices and argued that the case should be tossed out because it's immune from lawsuits as a government contractor.

After a judge disagreed, the company asked the Supreme Court to allow it to quickly appeal the ruling. But the justices refused.

The Florida-based GEO Group is one of the top private detention providers in the country, with management or ownership of about 77,000 beds at 98 facilities. Its contracts include a new federal immigration detention center where Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at a protest in May 2025, before the case against the Democrat was dropped.

Similar lawsuits have been brought on behalf of immigration detainees elsewhere, including a case in Washington state, where the company was ordered to pay more than $23 million.

