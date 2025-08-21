Suarez scores twice, Inter Miami overcomes Messi's absence to beat Tigres 2-1 in Leagues Cup

Suarez converted his first penalty after Jordi Alba’s cross hit the arm of sliding Tigres defender Javier Aquino. Ángel Correa scored for Tigres, slicing through the defense for the equalizer. Then, the ball once again hit Aquino's arm in the box and Suarez scored the winner from the penalty spot.

A late header from Tigres' Edgar Lopez ricocheted off both posts.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano was given a red card before the second half began. Mascherano was seen talking on the phone and giving instructions after being sent off, which is prohibited per Leagues Cup rules.

Inter Miami's Jordi Alba left early in the second half after hurting his lower leg in a collision late in the first half.

