Student shoots a teacher at Texas high school before fatally shooting self, authorities say

The teacher was taken to a nearby hospital. Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said hours after the shooting that he did not know her condition.

“What happened today is something no community ever wants to face, but we prepare for something that we hope never occurs,” Reynolds said.

He said the student shot the teacher before turning the gun on himself. Reynolds said investigators were working to understand the relationship between the student and the teacher and looking into how the firearm was obtained.

The small campus of roughly 250 students was placed on lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to the school. One student told San Antonio television station KSAT that they heard loud bangs coming from a room on the second floor and then heard screaming.

Another student told the TV station that she heard five shots and yelling before her debate teacher told students to get inside a classroom.

Students were bused to a nearby middle school, where parents stood in long lines, some praying, as they waited to be reunited. Reynolds said the family members of the shooter had also gone into reunification line.

“We’re trying to collect as much information as we can from witnesses,” Reynolds said.

Jesse Lopez, a parent, told KSAT that it will be difficult to tell his daughter that she has to eventually go back to class.

“For one, she has autism, and she’ll be afraid to go back, she’ll be real afraid to go back,” Lopez said.

The school canceled classes for Tuesday but counselors would still be made available for students and families, principal Julie Wiley said in a statement. She did not provide details about the teacher's condition.

“Our hearts are with everyone impacted, especially that teacher, their family, and our school community,” Wiley said. “We know this has been a difficult day.”

The high school, which is part of the Comal Independent School District, focuses on academics and skills to prepare students for college, according to the district's website. Its curriculum is centered on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, known as STEAM, with electives that include cybersecurity and engineering.

The school opened in August 2020 with a freshman class. It has since grown to offer grades nine through 12.

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Associated Press reporter Heather Hollingsworth contributed to this report from Kansas City, Missouri.