Strike at Belarus' state TV erodes government control

The fierce clampdown fueled outrage and caused protests to swell, with an estimated 200,000 rallying around the Belarusian capital's central square on Sunday in the largest protest the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million ever saw.

Since Monday, factory workers, medical workers, actors, musicians and other workers have gone on strike to demand Lukashenko's resignation.

The walkout of about 300 employees of Belarusian state TV has dealt a particularly painful blow to the Belarusian leader, who has relentlessly stifled independent media since coming to power in 1994 and relied on state-controlled television and other media to shape public opinion.

The state television workers were joined by journalists from the leading daily Zvyazda, who put out a statement demanding an end to censorship.

Facing the massive protests, the government has sought to tighten controls over information.

In the first four days of protests after the vote, police deliberately targeted journalists from independent Belarusian news outlets and foreign media, detaining scores, beating some of them, damaging their equipment and seizing memory cards.

Boris Goretsky, vice-president of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, said 72 journalists were detained while covering the protests.

He said that the authorities have blocked many online independent news media and denied accreditation to hundreds of foreign journalists, who have been eager to come to the country to cover the protests.

Goretsky pointed at the allegations that the government turned to Russia for help to keep the state television running, and some of the striking TV employees have been reportedly replaced with Russian personnel.

"There are reports that Russian journalists were invited to take the place of their striking colleagues, and started working on producing stories,” he said.

