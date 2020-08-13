Storm floods Greek island, leaves 7 dead, including a baby

Firefighters later came upon the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and her 42-year-old husband outside their home in the inland village of Amfithea.

A river burst through its banks and flooded part of Politika, forcing many residents to climb to the rooftops of their homes. Another river in the village of Bourtzi also burst its banks. Authorities estimated that 3,000 residences had been partially or totally damaged by floodwaters and police said many local roads are impassible.

Heavy rain started falling at about midnight Saturday and firefighters responded to over 50 fires caused by lightning. By late afternoon Sunday, 97 people had been safely evacuated from their homes and cars, 30 of them by helicopter, and over 600 homes had been drained of floodwaters, the fire service said.

Firefighters said they came upon hundreds of dead sparrows after trees were hit by lightning.

Yorgos Karahalis contributed to this report from Politika.

A man walks at a street full of debris following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A woman sits outside her home following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Locals try to move away water and mud from their homes following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A woman is evacuated form her home by paramedics, following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Locals try to move away water and mud from their shop following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Workers move debris from a destroyed street following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. An elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A woman walks between destroyed cars following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A woman walks between destroyed cars following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A Civil Protection staff walks on a destroyed street following a storm, at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. An elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Sunken abandoned vehicles near the seashore following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Mud and debris cover the area of a seaside coffee shop following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A boy stands behind a fence of a destroyed playground following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A damaged shoreline following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A woman tries to move water and mud from his shop following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Abandoned sunken vehicles following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Sunken vehicles following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A sunken car near the seashore following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A helicopter flies over vehicles abandoned in the sea following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Damaged cars abandoned at a flooded area outside a house following a storm near the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Mud covers the street in front of a house following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A woman walks through debris following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Locals try to move water and mud from a tavern following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A man tries to move water and mud from his shop following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people, including en elderly couple and an 8-month-old baby have been found dead, two more are missing and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars as a storm hits the island of Evia in central Greece, authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Members of Red Cross treat a wounded man following a storm at the village of Politika, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Five people have been found dead and dozens have been trapped in their homes and cars from a storm that has hit the island of Evia, in central Greece, police say. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis