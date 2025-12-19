Stokes' 83 and record stand with Archer revives England's Ashes hopes

But he was instrumental in helping England reach 286 in its first innings.

Australia lost the wicket of Jake Weatherald, adjudged lbw to Brydon Carse in a decision he should have reviewed, to reach lunch on Day 3 at 17-1 in its second innings — an overall lead of 102.

England's comeback

After losing the first two tests in Perth and Brisbane by eight wickets and allowing Australia to post 371 in the first innings here, England's chances of keeping the series alive seemed remote when Stokes went to the crease on Day 2 with the total at 71-4.

But he batted for almost two full sessions in the heat and was 45 not out from 151 deliveries by stumps, sharing a pivotal stand with No. 10 Archer after England was on the verge of collapsing at 168-8.

He resumed Friday with England at 213 for eight, still 158 behind with two wickets in hand but in conditions significantly cooler than the 40 Celsius (104 F) temperatures of Day 2.

Australia wanted to clean up the last two wickets quickly and start the second innings but Stokes and Archer, who took a five-wicket haul when England was bowling, dug in.

Stokes stepped down the wicket to Scott Boland for a driven boundary to bring up the 50 partnership off 89 balls, then raised his half-century with a single off 159 deliveries. It was his slowest 50 in test cricket — his 37th — but vital for his team.

Then the England pair started counterpunching against the old ball, with Archer lofting veteran spinner Nathan Lyon's half-volley for six over long-on.

Stokes hits a perfect cover drive to the boundary off Boland in the 73rd over, trying to accumulate as many runs as possible before the new ball arrived.

When it did, Archer was lucky to survive on 48 when a delivery from Mitchell Starc beat him and somehow missed the stumps.

Stokes, who was hit on the helmet and the thigh on Day 2, was knocked off his feet by a ball that jagged back from Pat Cummins and beat him and the wicketkeeper to race down to the boundary. It took the England partnership to triple figures.

Archer took a single off Cummins to reach his first test half-century off 97 balls, bringing England's deficit under 100.

But the innings ended relatively quickly after veteran left-armer Starc bowled Stokes with a delivery from over the wicket that angled back. The Stokes-Archer partnership was the highest ever for the ninth wicket for England at Adelaide.

Archer was out for 51, caught at slip, leaving Australia with a tricky period to navigate before the lunch interval.

England is capable of chasing a big target in the fourth innings, chasing 370-plus against India twice in the last three years, so Bazball won't be completely dispensed with despite Stokes' stoic first innings.

