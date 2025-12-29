Stocks slip on Wall Street as 2025 winds down

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:01 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

Big technology stocks with outsized valuations were among the heaviest weights on the market. Nvidia fell 2% and Broadcom fell 1.3%.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices. U.S. benchmark crude jumped 2.4% to $58.11 per barrel. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 2.2% to $61.56 a barrel.

Exxon Mobil rose 0.9%.

Gold prices pulled back after recent sharp gains. The price of gold slumped 3.5%, though prices for the precious metal are still up about 66% for the year.

Wall Street faces another short week in the final stretch of 2025. Markets in the U.S. will be closed on Thursday for New Year's Day.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.12% from 4.13% late Friday.

Markets in Europe and Asia were mixed. Shares in Taiwan were higher even after China’s military said it was conducting drills around the self-governed island that Beijing claims as its territory. Taiwan's benchmark Taiex gained 0.9%, but the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gave up early gains, falling 0.7%.

Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this story.