Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers misses game against Bears because of a broken left wrist

Mason Rudolph will step in for Rodgers as the Steelers go for only their second win in Chicago. They beat the Bears 37-34 in overtime at Soldier Field on Nov. 5, 1995.

“(Rodgers) fought his tail off all week, but that’s the prudent play to make for us as a collective,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS in a pregame interview. "So, he won’t be playing this week. We’ll let Mason start, and obviously he’s absorbed most of the reps this week.”

Rodgers, who turns 42 on Dec. 2, got hurt in the second quarter of a 34-12 win over Cincinnati last weekend. The Steelers host Buffalo next Sunday before visiting Baltimore on Dec. 7 for a key AFC North matchup.

Rodgers has dominated Chicago throughout his career, dating to his long run in Green Bay. The four-time MVP is 25-5 against the Bears, counting the playoffs.

Rodgers, the most sacked quarterback in NFL history, has been highly durable during his 21-year career. He missed time in 2013 and 2017 with a broken collarbone while playing for Green Bay, and he was sidelined for most of the 2023 season with the New York Jets because of a torn Achilles tendon.

He has completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,969 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first season with Pittsburgh. He also has thrown seven interceptions.

