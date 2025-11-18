Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and his broken wrist could still play against the Bears

Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fractured left wrist could still play when the Steelers visit Chicago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first second of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first second of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Sports
By WILL GRAVES – AP Sports Writer
1 hour ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fractured left wrist could still play on Sunday when the Steelers visit Chicago.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the team will evaluate Rodgers' availability later in the week and that the key to Rodgers' potential return will be whether he can function safely with a brace protecting the wrist.

Mason Rudolph, who filled in capably in the second half of Sunday's 32-14 over Cincinnati, would start for AFC North-leading Pittsburgh (6-4) when it faces the NFC North-leading Bears (7-3) if Rodgers cannot.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, the oldest active player in the league, appeared to hurt the wrist while getting hit after a heave to the end zone with the Steelers driving late in the first half.

The four-time MVP clutched the wrist in the huddle following the play, though he did stay in to make one more pass — an incompletion to Roman Wilson — before the drive ended in a Chris Boswell field goal. Rodgers did not return to the sideline during the second half, though he greeted his teammates in the locker room after they left the field.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Shared Harvest dealing with delays in food deliveries, spends $130K to...
2
Freed chaplain Ayman Soliman shares story of 73 days in Butler County...
3
Local man cuts ankle monitor; sheriff’s office searching for him
4
Hope’s Closet says they’re running low on free clothing inventory for...
5
Oxford pantry sees increased traffic as families ‘brace themselves’