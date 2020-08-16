Stars win 5-4 in OT to tie Flames after Pavelski hat trick

“It felt great to see one go in, but I think Ravs tipped it there, so good for him to go to the hard area,” Klingberg said. “Just a great effort by the whole team.”

Pavelski, signed as a free agent last offseason after spending 13 years in San Jose, recorded the first playoff hat trick since the Dallas franchise moved from Minnesota in 1993, and the first of his career on his 53rd career postseason goal.

“Obviously this was probably the biggest game of my Stars career so far,” said Pavelski, who has five goals in seven games in the NHL bubble. “Woke up feeling good. Knew right from the start in the locker room all the guys were intense.”

Tobias Rieder tied an NHL record with his third short-handed goal of the playoffs, and Calgary got one in a third straight game against Dallas, for a 4-3 lead early in the third period.

Derek Ryan hit Rieder in stride with a pass after chasing down a loose puck. Rieder easily beat Anton Khudobin, who had several big saves in overtime before the winning shot. Talbot stopped 57 shots for Calgary.

With the Stars desperately trying to get even after a goal with 2 1/2 minutes left was wiped out by goalie interference, Pavelski pushed a rebound past Talbot with 11.9 seconds left in regulation. Each of his earlier goals put the Stars up one.

“You’re seeing what he’s doing on the ice, and I’m seeing and I’m listening to what he’s saying between periods and on the bench, which is just as important,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “He had a phenomenal game. He felt it. In fact, on the bench, he said, ‘Bones, I feel it.’”

Calgary’s Sam Bennett scored twice, with Bennett’s second giving the Flames their first lead at 3-2 at 14:50 of the second period. Denis Gurianov pulled the Stars even in the final minute of the second.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who were seconds away from a 3-1 lead in pursuit of just their second playoff series victory since going to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

“We’re not going to dwell on it,” Bennett said. “Obviously we would have liked to have won that and go up 3-1. But 2-2, we’re in a perfectly good situation here.”

After Jason Dickinson's apparent tying goal was erased because Corey Perry got stuck behind Talbot, Pavelski's third was upheld on review for offsides against Tyler Seguin, who had two assists.

The winning goal came after Anton Khudobin made several big stops in overtime. He had 36 saves.

“It’s unfortunate,” Gaudreau said. “We got away with one with goalie interference. Almost got away with another one with offsides there. Had a couple of good scoring chances in overtime, couldn't find the net.”

Rieder scored short-handed during Dallas’ only win in the series, 5-4 in Game 2. Mikael Backlund opened the scoring with a short-handed tally in a 2-0 win in Game 3. It’s the first time the Stars have allowed three short-handed goals in a series.

Dallas scored the first goal for the first time in the seven games since the restart when Pavelski poked a rebound past Talbot late in the first period. Pavelski's second goal was a wrist shot in transition.

NOTES: Khudobin started for the fourth time in the series with Ben Bishop declared unfit to play. ... Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk, who seemed out of sorts when he skated off the ice and then left the bench early in the third period of Game 2, missed his second straight game. Tkachuk banged heads with both Jamie Benn and Jamie Oleksiak after getting caught in a collision. ... Stars D Stephen Johns was unfit to play for the third straight game. He returned this season. ... Pavelski started the game eighth among active players in career playoff goals.

Calgary Flames' Derek Ryan (10) and Tobias Rieder (16) celebrate a goal against the Dallas Stars during third-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin makes a save against the Calgary Flames during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON