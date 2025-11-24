Stafford and Adams connect for 2 more TDs while NFC-leading Rams roll to 34-7 win over Buccaneers

Jared Verse and Kobie Turner had two sacks apiece for the Rams, who haven't lost since Oct. 2 and haven't trailed since the second quarter of a win over Baltimore in Week 6. Los Angeles has also jumped over defending champion Philadelphia (8-3) for the first overall seed with six games to play.

Baker Mayfield had 60 total yards and threw two interceptions before sitting out the second half with a left shoulder injury for the Buccaneers (6-5), who have allowed 106 points while losing three straight.

Tampa Bay’s fourth loss in five games overall allowed Carolina (6-5) to pull even atop the NFC South before the Panthers face San Francisco on Monday night.

Tez Johnson caught a TD pass from Mayfield, who winced in pain after the throw. Mayfield played on until apparently aggravating that injury while throwing a Hail Mary intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes at halftime, and Teddy Bridgewater took over for the second half. Tampa Bay managed just 70 net yards passing.

Stafford polished his MVP credentials with another stellar performance in coach Sean McVay's offense while extending his streak to 308 straight pass attempts without an interception — only the NFL's eighth such streak with at least 300 attempts in the 21st century.

Puka Nacua had seven catches for 97 yards, while Adams boosted his NFL lead to 12 touchdown receptions, including nine in the Rams' last five games. New kicker Harrison Mevis also made his first two NFL field goal attempts.

The Rams' defense also shined, allowing just 123 yards in the first three quarters on the night when the team honored Aaron Donald, who retired in March 2024 after 10 superb seasons on the team's defensive line.

Adams capped the Rams' 80-yard opening drive with a 1-yard catch, his eighth straight scoring grab that covered fewer than 5 yards over the last five games.

Less than three minutes later, Durant ripped the ball away from a juggling Cade Otton and returned it for his second career TD, with Kam Kinchens blocking Mayfield near the goal line to finish it.

Stafford completed his first 12 passes into the second quarter before hitting Parkinson for a 5-yard TD.

Down 21-0, Mayfield and the Bucs finally answered with a drive ending in Johnson's 14-yard TD catch. Los Angeles needed just four plays to score again, with Adams getting loose for a 24-yard TD.

Injuries

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin (fibula) played and had two catches.

Rams: CB Roger McCreary injured his hip while getting his first defensive snaps for LA in the first quarter.

Up next

Buccaneers: Host Arizona on Nov. 30.

Rams: At Carolina on Nov. 30.

