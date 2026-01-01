Spurs star Wembanyama leaves game versus Knicks with apparent left leg injury

Wembanyama leaped to gather an offensive rebound over Knicks enter Karl-Anthony Towns with 10:32 left in the game and lost possession when he landed. Replays showed there was no contact, but Wembanyama’s left foot slid forward and his knee appeared to hyperextend.

Wembanyama remained on the court while New York went on offense. Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk intentionally committed a foul so the Spurs could check on Wembanyama. Spurs guards Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox helped Wembanyama get up before he hobbled straight to the locker room unassisted.

The 7-foot-4 center emphatically threw his hands down at fans as ran through the tunnel.

San Antonio trainers, doctors and general manager Brian Wright followed Wembanyama to the locker room.

This is the first meeting between the Spurs and the Knicks since New York beat San Antonio 124-113 on Dec. 16 in the NBA Cup final.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA