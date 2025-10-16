Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan to miss season opener against Mavericks with sprained left wrist

Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will miss San Antonio’s season opener at Dallas on Wednesday with a sprained left wrist
FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan runs up court during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 29, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan runs up court during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 29, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)
Sports
30 minutes ago
X

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will miss San Antonio's season opener at Dallas on Wednesday with a sprained left wrist.

Sochan was injured at practice Wednesday during a five-on-five drill as he neared a return from a strained calf.

Sochan injured his calf in August while practicing with the Polish national team. The calf injury forced him to miss the EuroBasket tournament as well as San Antonio’s preseason schedule.

San Antonio will also open the season without De’Aaron Fox, who is rehabilitating a strained hamstring. The Spurs said Fox and Sochan are both expected to return by the second or third game of the season.

Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 54 games last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s random connection to Russia’s JFK files
2
Family of pregnant woman found in container ask for no bond reduction
3
Sexual battery case involving former Lakota teacher to go to trial
4
Senior leadership key to first volleyball title for Ross High
5
Talawanda administrator terminated after discovery of court record