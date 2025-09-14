Spencer Shrader converts from 45 yards after penalty on 60-yard miss and Colts beat Broncos 29-28

But Dondrea Tillman was flagged for leverage — using a teammate to vault himself into the air to try to block the kick. The 15-yard personal-foul penalty put Indy well within Shrader’s range, and he easily converted his fifth field goal of the game.

Jones went 23 of 34 for 316 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 1-yard run in his second start with the Colts. It was his first 300-yard game since throwing for 321 yards on Sept. 17, 2023, for the New York Giants.

Taylor finished with 25 carries for 165 yards, caught a TD pass and posted the 25th 100-yard game of his career, breaking a tie for second in franchise history with Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Bo Nix finished 22 of 30 for 206 yards with three TDs — all in the first half — and one interception for Denver (1-1). Troy Franklin had a touchdown catch and finished with career bests of eight catches for 89 yards. J.K. Dobbins rushed 14 times for 76 yards and a score.

But the Broncos couldn't put it away after moving to the Colts 24-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Wil Lutz clanked a 42-yard field goal off the right upright to set up the Colts' final drive.

It was a surprisingly high-scoring game from two defenses that were among the stingiest in the league last week. There were only three punts, all by Denver. Indy avoided punting for the second straight week, matching a feat the Washington Commanders achieved in Weeks 2 and 3 last season.

Shrader made field goals of 36 and 28 yards to cut a 28-20 deficit to two after Dobbins' score made it 28-20 early in the third quarter.

Stopped, finally

Last week, the Colts became the first team to score on every possession since 1977. This week, they opened with two field goals and a TD on their first three drives to make it 10 for 10.

The streak ended when tight end Tyler Warren was stopped short of a first down on a fourth-and-1 run with 7:28 left in the first half. Then the Colts lost their cool on Denver's ensuing 50-yard TD drive, drawing four penalties, including an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Indy's sideline after coach Shane Steichen tossed his hat and ran down the field to argue a pass interference call on third-and-7.

Injuries

Broncos: Cornerback Patrick Surtain II, last year's NFL defensive player of the year, needed help to get off the field in the first half with an injured left ankle but returned on the next series after getting the ankle taped. Zach Allen also came out early but returned.

Colts: All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson appeared to hurt his knee in the final two minutes of the first half but returned after halftime.

Up next

Broncos: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Colts: Play their first away game next Sunday at Tennessee.

