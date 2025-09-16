Spain is the latest country to threaten with Eurovision boycott if Israel participates

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE made the decision at a board meeting in Madrid.

The announcement comes as diplomatic ties between Spain and Israel frayed after large protests against the presence of a Israeli-owned cycling team disrupted the Spanish Vuelta race. Spain's prime minister said Monday that he would like Israel to be banned from sporting events.

The European Broadcasting Union said last week that it was consulting its members on how to “manage participation and geopolitical tensions” around the song contest and would give them until mid-December to decide if they want to participate.

Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but Israel has continued to compete the past two years despite disputes over its participation.

Eurovision’s finale is scheduled to be held in Vienna in May.