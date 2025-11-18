Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria secure automatic World Cup spots

Belgium and Switzerland also secured their places for the 2026 World Cup as European qualifying finished Tuesday. Five automatic spots were still available in Europe.

Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in a winner-take-all match in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match, sending the Hampden Park crowd into raptures.

A draw would have given Denmark the group win and the Danes were in good position after Patrick Dorgu equalized in the 82nd, but Kieran Tierney put the hosts ahead again three minutes into added time. Kenny McLean then sealed Scotland's qualification eight minutes into stoppage time when he chipped goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from the halfway line.

“We’ve been on a journey. I spoke to them about it pre-match, about how this is the opportunity we’ve waited for. What a night, eh?" Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “This was the chance, one game. This was like a playoff final. We put everything on the line. There’s always one last step and it’s always the hardest.”

Denmark, which saw Rasmus Kristensen sent off in the 62nd, finished second in the group, two points behind Scotland.

A 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Austria to win Group H and return to the World Cup after a 28-year wait, while Belgium routed Liechtenstein 7-0. Switzerland qualified after a 1-1 draw at Kosovo.

The 12 group winners qualified directly, while the runners-up will participate in playoffs along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish first or second in their groups.

The playoffs will be played on March 26 and March 31. The World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.

Spain's record

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute and Spain drew 2-2 with Turkey at home to extend its unbeaten streak — which began in a match against Italy in the semifinals of the Nations League in 2023 — to 31 matches in Europe, according to UEFA and Spain's soccer federation. Italy’s record came between 2018 and 2021. It ended with a 2-1 loss to Spain in the Nations League final.

The only way La Roja would have lost first place was if it was defeated by seven goals or more. Turkey was second in the group.

“We wanted to finish without conceding a goal. A bittersweet taste, but we’re happy to qualify for the World Cup,” said Dani Olmo, who scored for Spain four minutes into the match in Seville.

Already eliminated Bulgaria beat Georgia 2-1 at home.

Belgium's rout

Belgium reached its fourth straight World Cup by trouncing Liechtenstein to win Group J. Charles De Ketelaere and Jeremy Doku each scored a pair of goals.

Second-place went to Wales after it routed North Macedonia 7-1 at home with a hat trick by Harry Wilson. A draw would have been enough for North Macedonia. Both North Macedonia and Wales were secured in the playoffs through the Nations League.

Switzerland in

Switzerland drew with Kosovo to win Group B and secure its sixth straight World Cup appearance. Switzerland arrived in good position and could have guaranteed its spot even if it had lost by five goals. Kosovo, seeking its first World Cup appearance, had already secured second place.

Sweden, which will be in the playoffs through the Nations League, drew 1-1 Slovenia.

Already eliminated Greece and Belarus drew 0-0.

Austria hangs on

In another winner-take-all match, Austria held Bosnia and Herzegovina to a draw at home to win Group H and make it back to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 in France. Michael Gregoritsch scored the equalizer that Austria needed to qualify in the 77th.

“It was difficult. It was really difficult," Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said. “Conceding a goal naturally made it even more difficult. But then we threw everything into it and were eventually rewarded. If Bosnia play like this, they will progress too.”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, which last played in soccer’s showcase event in 2014 in Brazil, ended second and will be in the playoffs.

Third-place Romania, in the playoffs through the Nations League, routed San Marino 7-1 at home.

