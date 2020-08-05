SpaceX's Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright

On Sunday, SpaceX safely returned two NASA astronauts from the International Space Station following a two-month test flight. Their Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Pensacola, Florida, coast.

SpaceX is now the only private company to fly people to and from orbit.

“We're going to go to the moon. We're going to have a base on the moon. We're going to send people to Mars and make life multi-planetary," Musk said following splashdown. "This day heralds a new age of space exploration. That's what it's all about.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.