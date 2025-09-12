South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia return home

They were among about 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.

The U.S. release of video showing some Korean workers shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists has caused public outrage and a sense in South Korea, a key U.S. ally.

South Korea later said it has a reached an agreement with the United States for the Korean workers’ releases.

They workers had been held at an immigration detention center in Folkston, 285 miles (460 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. After their releases from the detention center, they were bused to Atlanta to board the charter plane.