South Korean Supreme Court dismisses US composer's 'Baby Shark' copyright claim

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Supreme Court rejected a 30 million won ($21,600) damage claim Thursday by an American composer who accused a South Korean kids content company of plagiarizing his version of “ Baby Shark,” ending a six-year legal battle over the globally popular tune known for its catchy “ doo doo doo doo doo doo ” hook.

The top court upheld lower court rulings dating back to 2021 and 2023 that found no sufficient grounds to conclude Pinkfong infringed on Jonathan Wright’s copyright. Wright, also known as Johnny Only, had recorded his version in 2011, four years before Pinkfong’s, but both were based on a traditional melody popular for years at children’s summer camps in the United States.