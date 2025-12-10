Son arrested after Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes is stabbed to death at California home

They found Sykes, 71, inside with critical stab wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The victim's son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, was at the home and taken into custody without incident, police said. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Police recovered a weapon and the investigation was ongoing.

Jubilant Sykes was nominated for best classical album at the 2010 Grammy Awards for “Bernstein: Mass,” in which he performed the Celebrant role.

He appeared in the 1990 Metropolitan Opera production of “The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess” in the role of Jake.

A Los Angeles native, Sykes was a baritone who was praised as charismatic in a 2008 New York Times review of “Mass.”

He told NPR in 2002 that he felt comfortable singing every genre of music, from pop to opera.

“My singing is like breathing — it’s an extension of me. I don’t think of it is extraordinary. It’s my passion,” he told NPR in a 2002 interview.

Sykes was artistic advisor for Orchestra Santa Monica, and he sang in and narrated some of the group's performances, the organization said in a statement.

“Jubilant was a true inspiration—his artistry, generosity, and kindness touched countless lives," said Roger Kalia, Orchestra Santa Monica's music director.