Sogard bails out Hader, lifts Brewers with 1st walkoff HR

Entering Saturday, the left-handed Hader was 7-for-7 in save opportunities and had not allowed a run or a hit all season.

“I wasn’t missing too, too bad on many, but obviously you start struggling, you start throwing balls, you slow yourself down and you also slow the umpire down," Hader said. "The game just slows down. Realistically, it speeds up, but you get into that turtle speed when things just aren’t clicking right.”

With Pittsburgh leading 4-3 in the eighth, Pirates left-hander Nik Turley gave up a leadoff double to Christian Yelich and hit Keston Hiura with a pitch before facing three consecutive pinch-hitters. Turley retired Jedd Gyorko, who had homered twice in the Brewers’ 9-1 drubbing of Pittsburgh on Friday, and Ryan Braun, who homered once on Friday.

Avisail Garcia's ground ball stayed just inside third base and went to the wall, scoring Yelich and Hiura.

“That was an interesting three half-innings to close the game,” Stallings said. “It stinks.”

Yelich hit a 460-foot home run and Orlando Arcia also connected for Milwaukee. Bell homered for Pittsburgh, his first since Aug. 5. All three were solo shots.

Pirates rookie JT Brubaker made his fourth career start and turned in his longest outing. He struck out six over five innings, giving up two runs and three hits.

Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

SWING AND A MISS

Luis Urias tried to dump an ice cooler over Sogard's head while his teammate conducted a postgame interview, but slipped on the batter's circle and slammed to the ground. He got up laughing and jogged away.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Pirates: Added RHP Carson Fulmer, claimed Monday off waivers from the Tigers, to the active roster and reinstated RHP Kyle Crick (right shoulder/lat muscle strain) from the IL. RHP Nick Mears and INF Will Craig were optioned to the alternate training site.

Brewers: Braun was scratched from the lineup with low-back tightness. Peterson took his place. Braun pinch hit in the eighth.

STALLINGS GOLDEN?

Pirates manager Derek Shelton thinks Stallings deserves a Gold Glove for his work behind the plate.

“If he’s not at the top of the list, I think people are missing it,” Shelton said. “I don’t think anybody’s caught better, I don’t think anybody’s blocked better, I’d be hard pressed that anybody’s thrown the ball better. And I think he’s carrying that consistency into his at-bats.”

Stallings entered Saturday hitting .409 (18 for 44) in his last 15 games, raising his season average from .118 to .328.

UP NEXT

Pirates LHP Steven Brault (0-1, 4.80 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-2, 3.19 ERA) in game three of the four-game series. Woodruff, 27, and his wife, Jonie, are expecting their first child — a daughter, Kyler Elise — who is due Sept. 4.

___

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias dunks Eric Sogard after Sogard hit a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Sogard hits a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader reacts after walking in a second run with bases loaded during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to hit while Pittsburgh Pirates players have a meeting on the mound during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker reacts after giving up a home run to Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash