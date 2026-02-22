Snow clears and Eileen Gu goes for Olympic medal No. 6

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — A day later than she expected, Eileen Gu tries to make it six medals in six Olympic events Sunday when she drops into the halfpipe for the women's final.

The last event at the Livigno Snow Park had been scheduled for Saturday night under the lights, but a big snowstorm blew in hours before the contest was supposed to start, and organizers pushed the final to the last day of the Olympics.