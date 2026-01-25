Snow and wind pick up in 2nd half of AFC championship game in Denver

DENVER (AP) — The heavy snow and swirling wind moved into the Mile High City for the second half of the AFC championship game Sunday as Denver played New England.

The snow gathered on the field and made the yard lines hard to see. Patriots kicker Andres Borregales sent his 46-yard field goal into the swirling wind wide right late in the third quarter. The Patriots held a 10-7 lead over the Broncos heading into the fourth quarter.