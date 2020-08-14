Smith scores in OT, Vegas takes 2-0 series lead on Chicago

This was the third game already in the first round to go to overtime. Tampa Bay beat Columbus in the fifth overtime Tuesday, and Boston beat Carolina in double OT Wednesday. Smith's goal came 7:13 into the first OT.

“He’s come back from the pause and has got a lot of confidence, a lot of energy, he’s healthy,” coach Peter DeBoer said about Smith. “He’s really driving a lot of plays for us and important plays.”

The Golden Knights were without regular-season leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who only joined them in the Edmonton bubble last week. DeBoer didn't have an update on Pacioretty or goal-scorer Tomas Nosek, who took his last shift late in the second period and didn't return.

Paul Stastny opened the scoring for Vegas 10:44 in after strong work down low by Smith and Jonathan Marchessault, and Nosek made it 2-0 at the 15:35 mark of the first period. It was Stastny's first goal since hockey returned.

"He steps up every night," Smith said of Stastny. “He does everything, so it's nice to see him get rewarded.”

Chicago got goals from rookies Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik in the second to tie it. Mark Stone restored the lead for Vegas with 2:40 left in the period, then Dylan Strome got it right back for the Blackhawks 13.6 seconds before intermission.

“I think we played a better team game today," said Strome, who hit the crossbar early in overtime. "We did a good job of holding their forwards up coming into the zone and giving our D a little more time. We’ve got to continue to do that and be ready for next game.”

Patrick Kane assisted on all three Chicago goals in the second period.

“I thought Chicago played really well,” said Lehner, who signed with the Blackhawks last summer and was traded to Vegas at the deadline. “Everyone keeps saying they're underdogs, but you look at their team, the experience, the skill — it’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane out there. It’s a lot of skill and they’re world-class players, so when they get opportunities, it’s hard.”

NOTES: Rookie D Lucas Carlsson made his Stanley Cup playoff debut, replacing Adam Boqvist on the Blackhawks blue line. ... Stastny’s goal was his 23rd in the playoffs in his career, the most among Vegas players.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome (17) collide during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) and Chicago Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek (68) battle in front as Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes the save during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of a first-round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP Credit: Jason Franson Credit: Jason Franson

Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome (17) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71)watches as Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Chicago Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek (68) reach for the loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) and Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) have a laugh after colliding during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes the save on Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) is scored on as Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome (17) celebrates and Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) is stopped by Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) and Reilly Smith (19) celebrate a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON