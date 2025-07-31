Slugger Eugenio Suárez returns to Mariners in trade with Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez runs back to the dugout after flying out to Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ANDREW DESTIN – AP Sports Writer
1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez is headed back to the Seattle Mariners in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Mariners announced Thursday that a trio of minor leaguers were headed to the Diamondbacks in the trade. Infielder Tyler Locklear and right-handers Juan Burgos and Hunter Cranton will join Arizona.

Suárez spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Seattle, combining for 53 home runs, 183 RBIs and a .751 OPS.

“We’re thrilled to bring Geno back to Seattle,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “He’s the type of person, player, and energizer to push us to the level we want to reach.”

The 34-year-old infielder has 36 homers this season and is tied with Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the major league RBI lead with 87. He joins a lineup that already ranks fifth in the majors in home runs, thanks in large part to Raleigh — the major league leader with 41 homers.

Suárez is in the final season of an eight-year, $79 million contract and is eligible for free agency after next season. Seattle is fighting for a wild-card spot.

In addition to acquiring Suárez, the Mariners recalled infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned starting third baseman Ben Williamson.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

